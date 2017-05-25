The 20 Strangest Music Myths Of All Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty much anything can happen in rock and roll. That’s why it’s often hard to separate fact from fiction when it comes to stories that in any other industry would be incredulous beyond belief. Here’s a look at 20 of the most outlandish which have since been officially debunked – although sometimes it’s more fun to pretend they actually happened…

20. Mama Cass choked to death on a sandwich

Choking on a sandwich isn’t exactly the most graceful way to meet one’s maker. But that’s what The Mamas and the Papas’ Mama Cass allegedly did in London in 1974. A rushed post-mortem was initially responsible for the rumor; a later coroner’s report, though, revealed the truth. The singer had actually passed away from massive heart failure – and she seemingly wasn’t eating when it happened, either.

19. Robert Johnson made a pact with the devil

Perhaps the length of time that’s passed since Robert Johnson’s death has given the myth about his career more traction. Perhaps it’s even the fact that he wrote a song called “Me and the Devil Blues.” But despite reports to the contrary, it’s highly unlikely that the blues icon sold his soul to Beelzebub to become a master guitarist. Instead, he was probably just a gifted musician who learned his trade simply by practicing.

