This Is Why Eddie Van Halen Buried One Of His Classic Guitars With Dimebag Darrell

Eddie Van Halen is a legendary name in music. The rocker is, after all, considered to be the best guitarist in the world – someone who totally redefined how to play the instrument. So, needless to say, guitars that have been owned or designed by the great musician normally sell for a small fortune. Yet Van Halen once used one of his priceless axes to make a touching gesture to a fallen comrade.

You see, Van Halen had been friends with musician Darrell Abbott – or Dimebag Darrell, as the influential guitarist of the band Pantera was more widely known. In December 2004, though, a crazed fan tragically murdered Darrell on stage at a Columbus, Ohio, nightclub. The gunman also took the lives of three more people before the police finally brought him down.

Hearing about this event was no doubt upsetting for many – and it seems likely that Van Halen would have been troubled by the news too. Because although Van Halen had only befriended Darrell weeks before Dimebag’s death, the pair had apparently become close in that very short time. So perhaps that’s why Van Halen wanted to make sure that he paid proper tribute to the man and his talent.

