Tom Petty’s Death Has Sent His Family Into A Bitter Feud That Could Destroy His Musical Legacy

Tom Petty is widely regarded as one of the finest singer-songwriters that America has ever produced. The late heartland rocker sold an astonishing 80 million records worldwide as a solo artist, frontman of The Heartbreakers and member of supergroup The Traveling Wilburys. However, his musical legacy is sadly now in danger of being tarnished. And his surviving family are arguably at fault.
Multiple Grammy winner Petty left the music world in mourning when he passed away from an accidental overdose in 2017 at the age of 66. He also left behind a wife, Dana, and two children from a previous marriage, Adria and Annakim. But sadly, his nearest and dearest have become embroiled in a bitter feud which has already affected the handling of Petty’s back catalog.