20 Fascinating Facts About Prince That’ll Make You Long For The Return Of His Purple Reign

The death of Prince in 2016 not only robbed the musical world of one of its most gifted stars, it also robbed it of one of its most eccentric. With the first anniversary of his death coming up on April 21, here are 20 little-known things about the Purple One which prove he was truly one of a kind.

20. He redecorated an NBA star’s property without his permission

Carlos Boozer was left regretting his decision to rent his West Hollywood mansion to Prince back in 2004. In fact, the NBA star actually filed a lawsuit after the musician redecorated the property in his favorite purple without asking. But Boozer eventually dropped the case when Prince restored the home back to its original colors.

19. He had an unusual piece of bedroom furniture

Of course, Prince was just as idiosyncratic when it came to kitting out his own house. One of the guest bedrooms in the star’s famously purple Paisley Park home boasted a two-foot yellow gnome adorned with butterflies. Strangely enough, the statue was initially kept in the living room but had to be moved after spooking out visitors.

