These Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Marilyn Monroe Have Been Released – And They Prove A Famous Rumor

By Jon O'Brien
July 12, 2017
Image: New York Sunday News

From details of her affair with JFK to the allegedly suspicious nature of her death, the late great Marilyn Monroe has been the source of numerous rumors over the years. Moreover, a series of newly unveiled photos taken way back in 1960 has now sparked even more speculation about the screen goddess. Here’s the lowdown.

Image: Dell Publications, Inc

Born Norma Jean Mortenson in 1926, the future Marilyn Monroe endured a difficult childhood. Indeed, she was placed in foster care when her mother developed paranoid schizophrenia. In addition, she also spent time in an orphanage. She was subsequently molested by her legal guardian before marrying her first husband, Jim Dougherty, out of necessity aged just 16.

Image: Dave Cicero-International News Service

Monroe began her showbiz career shortly after as a model and by 1946 had graced 33 different magazine covers. That same year she landed a six-month contract with 20th Century Fox, where she adopted her famous stage name. She also divorced Dougherty, who was firmly opposed to her pursuing a career of her own.

