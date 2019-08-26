A Decade After Patrick Swayze’s Death, His Widow Confessed A Disturbing Secret About His Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Swayze was an icon of the 1980s. The movie Dirty Dancing, a low-budget film that was not expected to do well, catapulted him straight on to the A-list. He was still very famous when he died of pancreatic cancer in 2009. And ten years on, his widow is sharing things about him – and his mother Patsy Swayze – that were previously unknown to the public.

When Swayze was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2008, it seemed that he would be able to fight it off. He had chemotherapy and was given vatalanib, an experimental drug. In March 2008 his doctor told Reuters that Swayze was “responding well to treatment” and that things looked “optimistic.”

Swayze appeared to think so too. For a while, things seemed to look very optimistic indeed, in fact. Come July 2008, a reporter stopped Swayze in an airport and asked how he was doing. Swayze answered, “I’m a miracle, dude. I don’t know why.” It seemed like he was winning the fight of his life.

