Burt Reynolds Revealed His Deepest Regret About Filming Deliverance

Burt Reynolds was one of Hollywood’s quintessential “macho” stars. He was a man’s man, often being filmed on horseback or in a speeding car whilst dressed in all-American attire. But the late actor could be just as tough in real life – and in one case it proved to his detriment. You see, Reynolds would live to regret filming a particular scene on the set of 1972 movie Deliverance.

Deliverance was up for three Academy Awards following its release, including honors in the Best Picture and Best Director categories. And even though Reynolds didn’t receive a nomination himself, the overall success of the movie arguably brought him both further attention and even greater fame. In a way, then, the glittering career that followed was down in part to his star turn as Lewis Medlock.

Yet despite any positive impact that Deliverance may have had on Reynolds’ time in Hollywood, the film’s shoot was far from a piece of cake for the star. In fact, the late actor actually had one regret in particular about the experience. And in the years leading up to his death in September 2018, Reynolds publicly opened up about what had happened on set. In fact, the incident was something that had continued to haunt him – even in his dreams.

