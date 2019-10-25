Juanita Quigley Was A 1930s Child Star, But Then Her Life Took A Drastically Different Course

When Juanita Quigley played the sister of Elizabeth Taylor’s character in National Velvet in 1944, you could have been forgiven for thinking that this was just the next step in a burgeoning Hollywood career. But the child star would barely appear again, and by 1950 her career in films had come to an end for the most surprising of reasons.
Quigley had been born in 1931 and had already appeared on screen before her fourth birthday. Her turn as the three-year-old offspring of Claudette Colbert in 1934’s Imitation of Life caught the eye, and soon she was often seen in films, sometimes credited as “Baby Jane.” Quigley proved popular, appearing in movies such as The Man Who Reclaimed His Head and Riffraff.