When Clark Gable And Loretta Young Played Lovers, Their Real-Life Affair Led To An Adoption Scandal

Trapped on a snow-covered mountain, Clark Gable and Loretta Young found themselves entangled in a love affair. And as if that wasn’t scandalous enough, the situation was made messier by a shocking piece of news. Young was pregnant. Rather than sacrifice her Hollywood image, though, the expectant actor came up with an adoption plan that eventually turned into a long-standing family scandal.

Loretta Young’s career in film had begun nearly 20 years before starring in Call of the Wild. She started out as a child actress in silent films, working her way up to leading roles in the 1920s. At the end of the decade, the Western Association of Motion Picture Advisers named her as one of its Baby Stars, women thought to be on the brink of stardom.

Young’s Call of the Wind co-star, Clark Gable, meanwhile, had more than established himself in Hollywood. Indeed, their movie would be the actor’s 27th. Prior to that, he starred in such hit films as Red Dust, Manhattan Melodrama and It Happened One Night, a role which won him a Best Actor Oscar in 1934.

