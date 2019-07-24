Elizabeth Taylor Was Embroiled In A Hollywood Love Triangle That Started A Decade-Long Feud

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Taylor has been named one of history’s greatest female screen legends by the American Film Institute. She transformed from a child actress to a bona fide movie star in the 1950s. She won two Academy Awards for her parts in Butterfield 8 and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Yet the public obsessed over her personal life.

For one thing, Taylor had alluring looks – she had nearly violet eyes and a double set of natural eyelashes, which only added to her sultry appearance. As such, the actress fielded a slew of suitors, seven of whom would become her husband at some point in her life. The public didn’t respond kindly to all Taylor’s personal relationships, though.

One in particular left the world calling Taylor a homewrecker, as her affair with a married man made her one player in a highly publicized love triangle. From there, she and the other woman – a famous actress herself – maintained their feud for nearly a decade, before a chance encounter forced them to face the past.

