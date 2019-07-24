Elizabeth Taylor Was Embroiled In A Hollywood Love Triangle That Started A Decade-Long Feud

By Andrea Marchiano
July 24, 2019
Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor has been named one of history’s greatest female screen legends by the American Film Institute. She transformed from a child actress to a bona fide movie star in the 1950s. She won two Academy Awards for her parts in Butterfield 8 and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Yet the public obsessed over her personal life.

Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

For one thing, Taylor had alluring looks – she had nearly violet eyes and a double set of natural eyelashes, which only added to her sultry appearance. As such, the actress fielded a slew of suitors, seven of whom would become her husband at some point in her life. The public didn’t respond kindly to all Taylor’s personal relationships, though.

Image: Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

One in particular left the world calling Taylor a homewrecker, as her affair with a married man made her one player in a highly publicized love triangle. From there, she and the other woman – a famous actress herself – maintained their feud for nearly a decade, before a chance encounter forced them to face the past.

