Fairuza Balk Shot To Fame As A Child Star In The ’80s, But Here’s Why She’s Vanished From Hollywood

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, it seemed like Fairuza Balk could be the next big thing. She played Dorothy Gale in the film Return to Oz and was a teenage witch in The Craft. But these days, she’s no longer headlining movie posters. So, what’s the one-time child star up to at the moment, and how does she feel about fame?
In fact, Fairuza was born into a family that specialized in artistic talent. Her mother was a dancer, singer and artist, while her father was a musician. Fairuza went to the Royal Academy of Ballet at the age of four, as both her mom and grandmother had done before her. And Fairuza’s very first screen part was in a 1983 TV movie called The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.