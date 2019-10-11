You popped a tape into the VCR, adjusted your sweat band and maybe even your leg warmers. It was the 1980s after all, and some of the era’s biggest stars earned their prestige from their workout regimes. Of course, the fitness industry is very much different today, but some of those former celebs remain in the public eye. So what does your former trainer look like now? Well, let’s find out.
These Famous Faces Dominated ’80s Fitness – And This Is How They Look Today
20. Fabio
Fabio Lanzoni, known as “Fabio”, rose to fame after being discovered by a photographer in the gym. From there, the Milan-born, blonde stud became a model, first in Italy, and then internationally. What’s more, he later brought his Michael Bolton-style hair and muscular frame to the screen as an actor. But most knew Fabio for his chiseled bod, which often featured on the covers of cheesy romance novels. Crucially though, he also produced his own workout video, dubbed Fabio Fitness.