Two-time Oscar winner and Hollywood legend Jane Fonda is a very famous lady, and thus has had many photographs taken of her. That’s part and parcel of being an actress. But one particular photo she regrets massively. She’s spoken about it a lot, and apologized for what it implies, but it still follows her around.
Jane Fonda Is A Legend Of The Silver Screen, But There’s One Moment She Regrets Deeply
The incident involving the photograph happened all the way back in 1972, when America was at war with Vietnam. Many people at the time protested against the conflict, and Fonda was one of them. However, she took matters one step further and visited Hanoi that year, wanting to see what was happening with her own eyes.