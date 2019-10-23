After Frank Sinatra Attacked Female Journalists On Stage, His 1974 Tour Collapsed Into Chaos

It is 1974, and women’s liberation has begun to shake the Western world. But one man has decided to take his stand against feminism: Frank Sinatra. And when he tells the crowd at an Australian concert just what is on his mind, the consequences for his tour of the country are stunning.
Sinatra’s career was not going all that well at the time, and the singer had only just back on the road after retiring. The crooner needed his tour to go well to help revitalize his career; but so far, his visit to Australia had been marred by clashes with the press.