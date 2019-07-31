Golden-Age Stars Olivia De Havilland And Joan Fontaine Had Hollywood’s Most Bitter Sibling Feud

ADVERTISEMENT

Astonishingly, actress and Dame Olivia de Havilland just turned 103 years old in July 2019. The Golden Age great holds two Academy Awards after a career in Hollywood spanning more than half a century. But all of that is arguably eclipsed by her turbulent relationship with younger sister and fellow Oscar-winning actress, Joan Fontaine.

For you see, from as early as both women could remember, de Havilland and Fontaine had quarrelled. And although they attempted reconciliation multiple times, a spat in 1975 kept them apart for the rest of their lives. In fact, even after Fontaine’s death in 2013, de Havilland filed a lawsuit that related to their lifelong struggle, too.

Now Olivia Mary de Havilland and Joan de Beauvoir de Havilland came into the world 15 months apart. But their closeness in age foretold little about the relationship they’d share. Indeed, early on, Olivia struggled with the thought of having a little sister, according to biographer Charles Higham. Shamelessly, she’d rip up the hand-me-downs meant for Joan, leaving the younger de Havilland to sew them back together.

