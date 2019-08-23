Jackie Kennedy Refused To Remove Her Blood-Soaked Suit After JFK’s Death For A Heartbreaking Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 22, 1963, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s worst nightmare came true. As she was driven through Dallas next to her husband in an open-topped vehicle, shots rang out and her life changed forever. Suddenly the President was dead, and because she’d been sitting so close to him, his blood had splattered onto her pink suit. And yet throughout the horrific aftermath of this traumatic event, Jackie didn’t change out of her blood-stained clothes.

If not for the terrible incident that occurred that day, Jackie’s smart pink suit would have ended up becoming simply another item in her long list of stylish outfits. Throughout her time as First Lady, in fact, Jackie had been a fashion icon. She did away with the fussy dresses of the era and embraced modern, sleek designs.

The day he died, President Kennedy even joked about his wife’s impact on fashion. “Two years ago, I introduced myself in Paris by saying that I was the man who had accompanied Mrs. Kennedy to Paris,” he said to the crowds, according to CNN. “I am getting somewhat that same sensation as I travel around Texas. Nobody wonders what Lyndon [Johnson] and I wear.”

