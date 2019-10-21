Jean-Claude Van Damme Was An ’80s Heartthrob, But There’s A Reason You Hardly See Him Anymore

Once upon a time, Jean-Claude Van Damme was a popular movie star. He appeared in numerous action and martial arts flicks throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including Kickboxer, Timecop, Death Warrant and Street Fighter. But now, the work seems to have dried up – he hasn’t headlined a film in years.
Make no mistake, though, Van Damme was one of the biggest names of his era. He even had a cameo on Friends as himself. In the episode, Monica and Rachel have a fight over who gets to go out with him, such was his desirability at the time. Van Damme is now 58 years old – and his heartthrob days appear to be well behind him.