Jerry Lee Lewis’ Controversial Third Marriage Caused A Scandal That Obliterated His Career

In the late 1950s, Jerry Lee Lewis stood on the brink of becoming legendary. Elvis Presley was off serving America in the military, so the stage was set for someone new to jump in and take his place as the king of rock ’n’ roll. When Lewis arrived in London for a tour in 1958, hordes of fans greeted him. But they were not there anymore by the time he left.

Lewis had arrived at England’s Heathrow Airport with a young girl by his side. The journalists reporting on the rock star’s tour were curious to know who she was. A Daily Mail journalist approached her and inquired about her identity. The answer changed the entire course of Lewis’ career.

The girl’s name was Myra, and she was the wife of Lewis. Lewis’ behavior regarding her would be unfathomable today. For a start, he immediately lied about her age to the questioning journalists. And there was more on top of even that. By the time Lewis left England, he would be a pariah, and still no one has forgotten what happened.

