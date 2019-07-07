When MGM Learned Of A Lost Joan Crawford Movie, The Studio Reportedly Sent Mobsters To Destroy It

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood icon Joan Crawford officially made her screen debut in 1925 romantic silent movie Lady of the Night. However, the Oscar-winning actress is rumored to have shown up in a handful of films several years before. But these particular films had such career-ending potential that MGM Studios allegedly wanted them destroyed.

During her early attempts to make it in Tinseltown, a young Crawford reportedly agreed to appear in a number of blue movies. Inevitably, this decision came back to bite her on the proverbial when their existence was apparently uncovered during her imperial phase. And then the plot thickened even further.

Indeed, according to legend, Crawford found herself caught up in a scandal which involved blackmail, sibling rivalry and even Hollywood-approved mobsters. And it’s a legend that’s recently gained more traction thanks its dramatization in Ryan Murphy’s Feud. Here’s a closer look at the intriguing story of the lost Joan Crawford films.

