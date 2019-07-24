John Cassavetes And Gena Rowlands’ Son Looks Just Like The Iconic Hollywood Couple

ADVERTISEMENT

John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands’ marriage lasted for more than 30 years, despite them often being at each other’s throats. And together, the director and his actress wife created a slew of successful, critically acclaimed independent films. What’s more, many of today’s most influential auteurs cite Cassavetes’ behind-the-camera work as inspiration for their own.

But out of the spotlight, Cassavetes and Rowlands built a family – sometimes at the expense of their careers. The actress had to pull out of a partnership with MGM to have their first child, for example. Yet that didn’t stop Rowlands from acting while pregnant for Faces – one of her and her husband’s most noteworthy movies.

Today, Cassavetes and Rowlands’ kids have all grown up, and one of them in particular looks exactly like his parents. Nick Cassavetes acted in two of his father’s films to boot, although he later dreamed of doing something outside of the Hollywood realm. But what exactly is the son of these two iconic stars up to today?

