When Kim Novak Refused A Producer’s Advances, Her Lover Sammy Davis Jr. Received A Violent Ultimatum

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sammy Davis Jr. saw actress Kim Novak in the audience at one of his shows, he wanted to meet her – and the feeling was mutual. But someone wasn’t happy about the pairing, to the point where they called up Davis Jr.’s father, Sammy Davis Sr., and issued a threat if his son continued seeing Novak.

Indeed, Novak and Davis Jr. conducted the majority of their relationship in private. Novak, for one, was on her way to Hollywood superstardom, thanks to her boss, Columbia Pictures chief Harry Cohn. But he had a bad reputation in Hollywood, and it all had to do with the way he mistreated his female stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak had potential to be the next Rita Hayworth, and do box office battle with 20th Century Fox’s rival star Marilyn Monroe – or so Cohn believed. But a relationship with Davis Jr. could ruin all of that. Indeed, one man made that quite clear when he found out about the relationship between Novak and Davis Jr..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT