Hollywood Stars Greta Garbo And Marlene Dietrich Were Apparently Embroiled In A Lurid Love Affair

In 1945 director Orson Welles introduced two guests at actor Clifton Webb’s party. Through him, actresses Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo said hello, and the former complimented the latter’s good looks. The famously private Garbo then slipped away, and, then, allegedly, she and Dietrich never crossed paths again.

But such a meeting seemed odd, especially for two women who had come into the Hollywood spotlight at the same time. How hadn’t they met before? Perhaps, some people believe, there was more to the story. They say that Garbo and Dietrich had known each other very well before their meeting at Webb’s party.

Long before arriving in Hollywood, it’s said that Garbo and Dietrich had engaged in a passionate affair in 1925. A then-liberal city like Berlin set the perfect backdrop for such a tryst, an exploratory one for the then-19-year-old Garbo. Though allegedly what happened after that explains precisely why she pretended not to know Dietrich for decades after that.

