Melissa Gilbert Was Little House On The Prairie’s Child Star, But Her Memoir Reveals A Dark Secret

Melissa Gilbert is perhaps best known for playing freckled-faced, buck-toothed Laura Ingalls on TV series Little House on the Prairie. But while her character’s rural life was generally idyllic, the same can’t be said for Gilbert herself. And the former child star finally opened up about her struggles in her 2009 autobiography, Prairie Tale: A Memoir.
Gilbert bagged the role of Laura on Little House on the Prairie, nabbing the role ahead of more than 500 other aspiring child stars. The show’s pilot episode was made in 1973 and proved popular among television viewers. As a result, a series was scheduled to begin in 1974 and would run for a total of eight years.