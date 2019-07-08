These Rare Photos Shed A New Light On Marilyn Monroe’s Life Before She Was Transformed By Fame

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Marilyn Monroe was the icon she is today, she was a girl called Norma Jeane Baker. The first decade or so of her life progressed in much the same way as other girls’ lives during that era – childhood and then marriage. Monroe was barely 16 years old when she wed for the first time. And she apparently did it more out of desperation than anything else.

You see, Monroe’s early life was a very far cry indeed from the bright lights of Hollywood. It was marked by poverty and abuse. But her beauty and her comedic talents helped her to break away from these difficulties of her past and become a famous, rich superstar. But that brought its own problems.

Apparently, Monroe almost seemed to see herself as two separate people. In fact, there’s a well-known anecdote about her strolling down a street, unrecognized and wearing a headscarf and a jacket. Turning to her friend, she supposedly said, “Do you want me to be her? Watch.” She opened up her jacket and removed the headscarf, transforming into the strutting, blonde bombshell known to so many.

