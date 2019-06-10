This Is The Rarely Told Story Of Beloved TV Legend Lucille Ball

ADVERTISEMENT

For most of us, Lucille Ball will always be remembered as the lovable star of the iconic 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy. However, behind the kooky character, the actor hid her fascinating backstory. And in real-life, things weren’t always as carefree as they appeared in the show.

Ball was born in August of 1911, to parents Henry and DeDe in New York State’s Jamestown area. However, as an adult, she would sometimes claim she’d been born near to her grandparents in Butte, Montana. Gossip columns would later suggest that the star made up this claim as she felt New York wasn’t as romantic a place of origin as Montana.

However, there was some truth in Ball’s statement. Her family did, for some time, reside in Anaconda, M.T., while Henry briefly worked there. But as a lineman for the Bell Telephone Company, his job meant that the family moved around a lot. As a result, they also settled in the Michigan town of Wyandotte, and New Jersey’s Trenton area for a while.

