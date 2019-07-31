When Frank Sinatra Grew Tired Of Marlon Brando, It Was Just A Matter Of Time Before He Took Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando were two of the most iconic entertainers to emerge during the 1940s and ‘50s. So Hollywood was therefore all abuzz when the pair signed up to share the screen for the first time in the 1955 musical Guys and Dolls. And sure enough, fireworks ensued – on and off set.

Indeed, from the moment they first clapped eyes on each other, Sinatra and Brando appeared to become sworn enemies. And things didn’t get any better when they started working together. In fact, the former ended up making it his mission to upstage his co-star. Here’s a look at the grudge which ensured that Guys and Dolls was just as dramatic behind the scenes as it was on camera.

Guys and Dolls was based on the eponymous musical which had premiered on Broadway in 1950. This production in turn was based on two short stories penned by Damon Runyon, Blood Pressure and The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown. During its lengthy 1,200-show run, it picked up a Tony Award for Best Musical.

