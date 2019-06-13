Barbra Streisand Reunited With Kris Kristofferson – 43 Years After Playing Lovers In A Star Is Born

ADVERTISEMENT

A Star Is Born has proved a popular showcase for Hollywood, with moviegoers having had four chances to enjoy the story of the rise and fall of stars. The third iteration in 1976 starred Barbra Streisand as the budding songstress who has a chance encounter with Kris Kristofferson’s character, a rocker whose career has long since peaked. And it seemed that their on-screen chemistry might have left them with a deep connection.

The love that Streisand and Kristofferson shared on screen certainly stuck with them once filming ended. The A Star Is Born pair have reunited multiple times over the years. In April of 2019, they got together again – and this time, they left fans wondering if their meet-up could mean something more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest version of A Star Is Born in 2018 saw Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga reimagining the iconic storyline for a fourth time. In their version, Cooper played Jackson Maine, a country rock music star addicted to drugs and alcohol. After stumbling into a drag bar for a drink, he catches Gaga’s Ally singing on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT