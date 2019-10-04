Think of a wedding dress, and what comes to mind is probably something white and fairly demure. But that’s not always the reality! These 20 women – some of them modern-day celebrities, some of them historical figures – decided to wear something different for their nuptials, and in doing so they caused stirs.
These Wedding Dresses Were So Scandalous That People Are Still Talking About Them Today
20. Wallis Simpson
Wallis Simpson might well have been one of the most hated women in Britain by the time she married her intended, King Edward VIII. In fact, by the time of the wedding Edward wasn’t King anymore. Because Wallis was a divorcee, Edward had been forbidden to marry her. So he’d abdicated the throne instead.