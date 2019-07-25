The Tragic Life Of Hollywood Starlet Frances Farmer – Kurt Kobain’s Tortured Muse

ADVERTISEMENT

As Frances Farmer ate breakfast in 1945, she had no idea that orderlies would soon arrive and take her away to a mental health facility. It wasn’t the first time, but it would be the last – and she’d never be the same. Later, her tragic story would serve as eery inspiration to a fellow tragic star named Kurt Cobain.

From the start, Farmer’s parents Lillian Van Ornum and Ernest Farmer made for an odd couple, to say the least. Van Ornum was known to make apparent her distrust of Communism, as well as openly professing her support of the United States. Her future husband, on the other hand, worked as a lawyer and represented labor organizers who wanted to form unions against the wishes of the country’s elite.

Nevertheless, Van Ornum and Farmer got married and welcomed kids Edith, Wesley and Frances into the world. This third child, born in Seattle on September 19, 1913, was said to be strikingly beautiful as a youngster. And she had plenty of confidence in sharing her opinions, a characteristic she supposedly got from her mom.

