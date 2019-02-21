40 Facts About OutDaughtered That Reveal What Really Goes On Behind The Scenes With The Busbys

ADVERTISEMENT

Danielle and Adam Busby made history after welcoming all-girl quintuplets in 2015. And since then, the couple and their six daughters have captured hearts with their reality show, OutDaughtered. But while the family are candid about their lives on-camera, it’s what goes on behind the scenes that gives a real insight into their lives.

1. The girls have different personalities

They may be quintuplets, but don’t think that means that the girls are all the same. In fact, they all have their own personalities, with Parker being shy yet energetic and Riley being loud and adventurous. Hazel, on the other hand, appears to be a wordsmith and Ava tends to be thoughtful, but fun-loving Olivia helps to bring out her silly side.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Two of the quintuplets are identical

The quintuplets were born when four eggs were inseminated into Danielle’s uterus and all of them took. Then, one of the eggs split into two, creating a total of five babies. This means that while most of the babies are fraternal, Olivia and Ava are identical – but their parents can still tell them apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT