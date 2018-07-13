20 Outrageous Rock Star Myths That You Never Knew Are Totally True

ADVERTISEMENT

The rock world is renowned for its outlandishness, excess and general sense of debauchery. But it’s still capable of producing stories which will truly make your jaws drop. From on-stage attacks to bizarre kidnappings, here’s a look at 20 wild true-life tales that sound like the stuff of pure fiction.

20. Iggy Pop was beaten up by a biker crew while performing

Whether it’s drawing blood by cutting himself or generally just acting like a madman, veteran rocker Iggy Pop has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries on stage. But he went one step too far during one particular gig in the 1970s. The singer was given a thorough beating by a gang of bikers after he threw various insults their way. But ever the professional, a bruised and battered Iggy still managed to get up and finish the show.

19. Frank Zappa was thrown off stage

And Iggy Pop isn’t the only legendary rock star to have been brutally attacked while performing. The even more eccentric Frank Zappa was perhaps used to being abused verbally for his unorthodox musical approach. But one concertgoer took things to new extremes when he attacked Zappa physically before throwing him off stage. The cult musician was hospitalized as a result, but thankfully made a full recovery.

