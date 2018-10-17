Robin Wright Has Broken Her Silence On Her Shamed House Of Cards Co-Star Kevin Spacey

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its debut in 2013, Netflix series House of Cards has earned critical acclaim and a massive fan following. But all of the show’s hard-earned prestige would come to be marred by allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of its star Kevin Spacey. Then in July 2018 House of Cards’ leading lady, Robin Wright, would speak out about her erstwhile colleague’s actions on set.

In House of Cards Spacey played ambitious Democratic congressman Frank Underwood. And in search of power, Frank commits a number of morally dubious and downright criminal acts – including murder – in order to eventually rise to the presidency of the United States.

Meanwhile, Wright stars as Frank’s wife Claire. And Claire, like her husband, is motivated by power and is ruthless in its pursuit. The couple therefore spend the series scheming their way to the top – either by working together or against each other.

