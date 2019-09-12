Here’s How The British Royals Are Secretly Related To One Another

For hundreds of years the British royal family have enjoyed astonishing popularity in many countries around the world. Even to this day, news of one of its members getting married can put the globe into a frenzy. But while the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle make it seem like aristocrats aren’t the only ones aloud to join this royal clan, traditionally the truth may be a little different. And history has shown some very close connections within their family tree.