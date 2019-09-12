For hundreds of years the British royal family have enjoyed astonishing popularity in many countries around the world. Even to this day, news of one of its members getting married can put the globe into a frenzy. But while the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle make it seem like aristocrats aren’t the only ones aloud to join this royal clan, traditionally the truth may be a little different. And history has shown some very close connections within their family tree.
Here’s How The British Royals Are Secretly Related To One Another
20. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert
With a reign surpassed only by her great-great-granddaughter Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria remains one of Britain’s most iconic monarchs. Her reign saw the further development of the U.K.’s constitutional monarchy, thanks to advice from her husband Albert who urged her to be less partisan when dealing with Parliament. And the two were very close, but their familial ties didn’t stop at marriage – because the pair were actually first cousins.