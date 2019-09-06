Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have undeniably overtaken Prince William and Kate Middleton as the most-talked about British royal couple. Indeed, since getting married, the high-profile pair’s every move has been pored over by the global press. Their spending habits have perhaps raised the most eyebrows, and they added fuel to the fire in 2019 with an Ibiza vacation that redefined the word extravagant.
Harry And Meghan Jetted Off On A $133K Vacation – And Here’s A Look Inside Their Plush Villa
Of course, you wouldn’t expect the man sixth in line to the British throne to holiday in the kind of cheap and cheerful hotels favored by many White Isle visitors. Especially when the trip was to mark his wife’s 38th birthday. But even so, at a cost of $133,000, the villa that Harry shared with Megan and their son Archie for a six-day break inevitably attracted some criticism.