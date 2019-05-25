Kate Middleton Marked Princess Charlotte’s Fourth Birthday By Releasing These Adorable Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since Kate Middleton began having children with Prince William, it’s become a tradition of sorts for her to take the official photographs of the kids on their birthdays. Most recently Princess Charlotte, the middle child of the family, celebrated turning four. Adorable pictures of the little girl were posted on social media.

Kensington Palace tweeted out the pictures. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday tomorrow,” read the message on the official account. “The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk.”

Kate’s beautiful photographs brought fans up to date with Princess Charlotte and showed off her personality. The young royal seems to be growing up into an energetic, outgoing girl. Her actual birthday was understandably celebrated in private, but it was still good to get a glimpse of her.

