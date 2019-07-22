When Meghan First Appeared In Public With Archie, Cameras Caught The Two Sharing A Secret Moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became parents in May 2019, when baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born. The public got some glimpses of the little guy after his birth and during his christening, but after that photos of him were scarce. Or they were until now. Archie’s made his first public appearance in the arms of his mother.

Recently Prince Harry and Prince William took part in a charity polo match, and their wives and children came along with them. Kate Middleton brought along Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch their dad and uncle play, and Meghan Markle took Archie. And though Archie may not have a royal title like his cousins, he stole the show.

People got to see the little baby interacting with his cousins for the first time. It was adorable, but what was even cuter was Meghan’s behavior around her newborn child. Many pictures were snapped showing the family being normal and carefree. And the photos of Meghan and Archie will melt hearts.

