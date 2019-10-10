When you marry a British prince, you can expect a few changes to your life. For Meghan Markle, there have been many. Already a high-profile figure, having starred in hit TV show Suits and running a successful lifestyle blog, The Tig, she leapt to a new level of fame as the first royal from the U.S. since the 1930s.
People Are Saying Meghan Has Changed In One Important Way Since She’s Become A Royal
And becoming Duchess of Sussex has brought a whole new life to Meghan. She has quit acting for good and closed down her blog, at the same time abandoning social media, where she was a popular and much-followed figure. But the changes are not all a question of giving things up: she has also become a mother to son Archie.