When Meghan Introduced Baby Archie To The World, Her Choice Of Dress Hid An Important Message

ADVERTISEMENT

Two days after welcoming their first son into the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rounded the corner to enter St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. The new father cradled their baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as his wife placed a supportive hand on his back. They beamed at one another as they walked.

Introducing their new baby to the press is part of any royal family member’s duties. And so both Meghan and Harry happily shared the details of their new life as parents with the world. Only two days into life with Archie, his mom declared, “He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, some people who watched Prince Harry and Meghan present their newborn son focused more on what the new mom wore than what she had to say. And that was because her classic, cream-colored trench dress had more than a few messages to send to the public. And many people lauded the supposed statement the Duchess made.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT