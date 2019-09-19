Former actress Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, travels all around the world to perform her royal duties. And astonishingly, when she steps off a plane in a new country, she always looks relaxed and ready to go. So how on earth does she do it? Well, Meghan has shared tips before about how she maintains her Markle “sparkle” while flying.
Meghan Markle’s Secret Health Hack Will Change The Way You Travel
Former actress Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, travels all around the world to perform her royal duties. And astonishingly, when she steps off a plane in a new country, she always looks relaxed and ready to go. So how on earth does she do it? Well, Meghan has shared tips before about how she maintains her Markle “sparkle” while flying.
Now don’t them kid you, it’s not easy being a royal, and Meghan has a lot on her plate. For example, she’s the patron of several important charities, including The Association of Commonwealth Universities and The National Theater. Then there’s the work she and other royal members do to support the Queen – banquets, receptions and so on.