As a British royal, there are myriad rules to follow. Protocol dictates what’s permissible to wear, what can be eaten and how to follow the Ps and Qs that make a royal life run smoothly. And some of the things which are frowned upon are really quite surprising.
These Totally Normal Things Are Forbidden By Royal Protocol
Don’t take a plane with another heir
Heirs to the throne are forbidden from traveling alongside anyone else in line for the hot seat. This means, for instance, that Prince William is technically not allowed to take a plane with Prince George. However, he did exactly that when both made a visit to Australia and New Zealand in 2014. Protocol should soon win out, though, with George expected to be taking separate flights when he reaches 12 years old.