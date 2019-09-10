Cressida Bonas became a front page regular in the early 2010s when she began dating the man then third in line to the British throne. Sadly, her relationship with Prince Harry came to an end after two years. But if you thought that her ex’s marriage to Meghan Markle sent the model/actress into a pit of despair, then the news which emerged in the summer of 2019 proved that this was far from the case.
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Showed The World That She’s Moved On From Him Once And For All
Of course, Cressida had already shown that there were no hard feelings when she attended the star-studded nuptials of her former beau. She also continued to maintain her friendship with the royal who served as their matchmaker, Princess Eugenie. In fact, Cressida rubbed shoulders with Harry once again in late 2018, when she attended the wedding of Prince Andrew’s eldest.