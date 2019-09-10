Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Showed The World That She’s Moved On From Him Once And For All

Cressida Bonas became a front page regular in the early 2010s when she began dating the man then third in line to the British throne. Sadly, her relationship with Prince Harry came to an end after two years. But if you thought that her ex’s marriage to Meghan Markle sent the model/actress into a pit of despair, then the news which emerged in the summer of 2019 proved that this was far from the case.

