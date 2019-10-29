As Princess Beatrice Announces Stunning News, These Rare Photos Celebrate The Occasion

As a British royal, Princess Beatrice of York is no stranger to media attention. And in September 2019 the spotlight fell on her once more as she and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the news that they had become engaged. So to mark the occasion, here’s a look back at Beatrice’s life in photos that are not often seen.
The princess was born in August 1988 and became the first child of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, second son of the Queen of the U.K., and his wife Sarah Ferguson. Her name came as something of a surprise – not one person placed a bet on Beatrice with bookmaker William Hill. It’s not unheard of for a royal baby though; she shares the name with the fifth daughter of Queen Victoria.