When Xaiver Gourmelon attends a car crash inside a Paris tunnel, he is none the wiser as to who is involved. But as the firefighter lifts a blonde woman from the rear of the wreckage, she pulls him a little closer. Maybe she wants to speak to him. And little does he know that these will be her last words.
When Princess Diana Lay Dying, A Firefighter Leaned In And Heard Her Last Words
Now 10 firefighters, including Gourmelon, had raced to the scene in the Pont d’Alma underpass. And the Mercedes W140 vehicle that they found appeared almost completely destroyed from the front. Furthermore, two of the men inside seemed as though they may already be dead. So Gourmelon worked quickly to figure out whom he could best help, and the blonde woman seemed to be okay.