At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding, She Shared A Touching Moment With The Queen

It’s a fall day in 2018 in Windsor, England, and a select crowd of onlookers are waiting for Princess Eugenie to come out of St. George’s Chapel with new husband Jack Brooksbank. Inside the chapel, the attendees of the wedding sound the last few notes of a rousing rendition of the British national anthem. Then Eugenie does something that raises a few eyebrows and lets everyone know how much she respects the Queen.
In January that year, the royals had revealed to the world about the upcoming marriage. Jack had popped the question while visiting Nicaragua with Eugenie, and she’d been delighted to say yes. In a photoshoot, the princess showed the public her luscious sapphire and diamond engagement ring. And it was very much reminiscent of the band that dad Prince Andrew had honored her mom Sarah Ferguson with.