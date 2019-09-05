Elizabeth Windsor is known to the world as Queen Elizabeth II, but to her sister, Princess Margaret, she was always “Lilibet.” The two women loved each other, but they were very different people. Elizabeth was calm, responsible and conservative, while Margaret was rebellious. And as a result, their relationship was complex to say the least.
The Sad Truth Behind Queen Elizabeth And Princess Margaret’s Complicated Relationship
Elizabeth was never supposed to be queen – when she was born, her grandfather King George V was on the throne, and after him her uncle Edward was supposed to follow. It was only because of Edward’s abdication that Elizabeth became heir presumptive. Her father was made King George VI, and young Elizabeth was groomed to take the crown after him.