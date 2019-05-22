Here’s Why Harry And Meghan Gave Their Baby The Name Archie Harrison Mountbatten

ADVERTISEMENT

Before anyone knew what his name was, the whole of Britain eagerly awaited the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. After all, his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon marrying, are two of the most popular members of the royal family.

Archie’s birth in May 2019 meant a lot to the royal family and Britain and as a whole. He is the first child of the royals to have biracial ethnic heritage, and the first to be half-American. However, he currently has no official title and will probably never be king, because at the moment he is seventh in line to the throne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess waited two days before announcing the name of their new baby. And needless to say, fans of the royal family were very excited to learn what they’d be calling the new person in their midst. But what does the name “Archie” actually mean? And where did Harry and Meghan get it from?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT