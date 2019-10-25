Sarah Ferguson Revealed Her True Feelings About Princess Beatrice’s Exciting News

In September 2019 the British royal family had some thrilling news to share about Princess Beatrice of York. It turned out that while holidaying in Italy with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she’d received his proposal of marriage. And after she’d said yes, her mom Sarah, Duchess of York, had a few choice things to say about the nuptials and about Mapelli Mozzi.
Property developer Mapelli Mozzi, a scion of the Italian nobility, had been preparing to pop the question for months, helping to design the ring himself. Rumor had it that the couple might marry in Mapelli Mozzi’s homeland of Italy, but Beatrice’s mom Sarah, Duchess of York, quickly put a stop to that idea, although it hasn’t been decided yet which venue they will choose.