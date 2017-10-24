This Scene From It Was So Nightmare-Inducing That Even Bill Skarsgård Knew It Needed To Be Cut

ADVERTISEMENT

With over $630 million taken in box office receipts, It is gaining a reputation as one of cinema’s scariest movies. But while the final film left countless horror fans petrified, it could have been infinitely more terrifying. Indeed, actor Bill Skarsgård has revealed one deleted scene so traumatizing that it had to be left on the cutting room floor.

When horror fans first heard that a movie of It was in the works, their reaction was presumably one of excited anticipation mixed with dread and anxiety. As one of Stephen King’s best-known novels, It is a classic of the genre. And it would take a skilled set of hands to update the story for a modern audience.

Set in King’s home state of Maine, the story follows a group of teenagers coming face to face with their worst fears. As the terrors mount up, the gang realize that something horrifying is menacing them. That thing – a demon watching from the sewers – goes by the name Pennywise.

