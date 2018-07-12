19 Crazy Secrets Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis Revealed In His Autobiography

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2004 Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis released his searing autobiography, Scar Tissue. The book, co-written with Larry Sloman, seemingly delved into the darkest parts of Kiedis’ live and left very little unexplored. Indeed, everything from Kiedis losing his virginity to smuggling money for his dad was laid bare for all to read. The book was so no-holds-barred, in fact, that Kiedis later said that he had initially regretted ever having written it. And after you’ve read the kind of stories he put into print, you’ll perhaps understand why…

19. He asked Debbie Harry to marry him… when he was eight

According to one passage of Scar Tissue, an eight-year-old Kiedis was introduced to Debbie Harry at a party. Apparently, Kiedis had been somewhat obsessed with Blondie at the time and was particularly “smitten” with Harry. Naturally then, the youngster saw his chance and swiftly asked Harry to marry him. And what was Harry’s response? Well, in her own words, she “let him down gently.”

18. He saw Cher naked when she babysat him

Kiedis’ actor father, whose real name is John, works under the stage name Blackie Dammett and has 35 credits on his IMDb page. And back in the late ’60s and early ’70s, it seems that Dammett rolled with an interesting crowd. Indeed, when Kiedis was just an eighth grader, superstar Cher reportedly babysat him. What’s more, Kiedis wrote that he “watched [Cher] take her clothes off,” and it was “just thrilling.”

