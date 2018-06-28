Serena Williams Was Asked If A Rival’s Good Looks Threatened Her, And She Gave The Perfect Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2018 writer Bill Simons, from Inside Tennis magazine, finally got the chance to ask tennis superstar Serena Williams the question he’d “been waiting about 14 years” to pose. So what exactly was this burning inquiry? Well, Simons wondered whether the seasoned pro had ever felt “intimidated” by opponent Maria Sharapova’s “supermodel good looks.” And you can only imagine the response that he received…

Why, then, had Simons been waiting since 2004 to ask this question? Well, that was the year in which the supposed rivalry between the American Williams and the Russian Sharapova began. You see, in 2004 the pair met for just the second time on a tennis court – and it was at the Wimbledon final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back then, Sharapova was just 17 years old and relatively lacking in experience. Williams, on the other hand, had already won the Wimbledon title twice and was looking for a third consecutive victory. The odds of the American champion coming out on top, then, were stacked firmly in her favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT